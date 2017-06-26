'Hawaii Five-0' Season 8 News: Will Kono Rejoin the Team?

"Hawaii Five-0" will return a few months from now, but it looks like Kono's (Grace Park) fate for season 8 remains unclear.

Season 7 left off with Kono going rogue to give justice to the other victims of the sexual trafficking ring. She decided to leave her team to go to Carson City, leading fans to wonder if it's the last they will see of the fan-favorite character.

In a recent interview, Park said she still has no idea what's next for Kono. However, she did say that she already had the chance to speak with showrunner Peter Lenkov after the finale.

"I don't know as of right now. I did go talk to Peter Lenkov the other day, who is the showrunner, but it's still undecided as to what's going to happen," the actress revealed. "But of course I have hopes for it to go well, but I'm not sure what's going to come from all this."

While there's no official word on Kono's future yet, "Hawaii Five-0" is currently looking for another female cast member. TV Line reported earlier this month that there is a casting call for the role of a female lifeguard. The series regular character is a first-rate candidate at the police academy, but she was kicked out for hurting a training officer and cheating in her exam. It is believed that the new face will be the latest addition to Steve's team.

Cartermatt speculated that season 8 might see a crossover episode between "Hawaii Five-0" and CBS's rookie procedural "S.W.A.T." After all, both shows exist on the same network and "Hawaii Five-0" has already crossed over with other procedural programs.

The publication also noted that a crossover would benefit both shows. Now heading to its 8th season, "Hawaii Five-0" has stable ratings that could help increase the numbers for "S.W.A.T." The Shemar Moore-led series can also help the long-running action drama get some extra publicity.

The eighth season of "Hawaii Five-0" premieres this fall on CBS.