'Hawaii Five-0' Season 8 Spoilers: Joey Lawrence Lands a Guest Starring Role

Facebook / HawaiiFive0CBS Remaining lead cast Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan in an episode of "Hawaii Five-0"

"Melissa and Joey" star Joey Lawrence will guest star in several episodes of "Hawaii Five-0" season 8.

Variety reports that the actor will portray the role of Aaron Wright, the brother of the late world-class hacker Ian Wright played by singer-actor Nick Jonas.

While the schedule of Lawrence's appearance in the police procedural drama remains under wraps, the report reveals that his role will be seen in two episodes of the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, showrunner Peter M. Lenkov echoed the sentiments of several fans who want to see actor Willie Garson back for "Hawaii Five-0" season 8.

Lenkov agreed with a fan on Twitter who shared that the actor who portrayed the role of former stolen art seller Gerard Hirsch in the fifth and sixth seasons of "Hawaii Five-0." According to the fan, Garson was very hilarious during his appearances on the show.

Agree... and hope so https://t.co/iWJQYNgSre — Peter M. Lenkov (@PLenkov) July 28, 2017

That is why Lenkov revealed that he is also hoping to see the actor back for more episodes in the upcoming season.

More casting news are expected for the eighth season of "Hawaii Five-0" since two of its main cast will not return to the show.

Earlier reports revealed that both Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park will no longer reprise their roles as Detective Lieutenant Chin Ho Kelly and Officer Kono Kalakaua, respectively. The actors reportedly left the show after their demands to have pay equality with co-stars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan was denied by CBS. Instead of giving them equal salaries with the other stars, the network reportedly offered them 10–15 percent lower than what the two actors were currently getting.

Both Kim and Park became part of the reboot version of "Hawaii Five-0" since its premiere in 2010.

CBS will air the premiere episode of "Hawaii Five-0" season 8 on Sept. 29.