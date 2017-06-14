'Hawaii Five-0' Spoilers: Will Kono Leave the Team in Season 8?

At the end of season 7, Kono (Grace Park) was contemplating about her job after saving a group of young girls who were victims of a sex-trafficking ring. This led to speculations that she might not return for "Hawaii Five-0" season 8.

While the production remains mum about the character's return for the next installment of the police procedural series, a report from Entertainment Weekly revealed that her fate has yet to be discussed. The publication also mentioned that the show is currently looking for a new female regular who will be called Tani.

According to the character description, Tani is a stubborn but intelligent former first-rate candidate who was expelled from the police academy due to cheating and punching a training officer. She will reportedly be spotted by McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) and Danno (Scott Cann) while working as a lifeguard.

Meanwhile, another report has claimed that there is a chance that McGarrett might leave the show after season 8 — if O'Loughlin will not change his mind.

In a previous interview with News.com.au, the actor revealed that his contract with the show will expire after season 8, and he has no idea if he can physically fulfill his duties beyond that.

"I signed on for another two (seasons), which is this year and next year, series seven and eight, and I don't know if I can sustain any more than that just physically," O'Loughlin stated. "I've taken so many physical hits on this show, my back is pretty bad and I've got a lot of fixing I've got to do. I've got to fix my body."

He also said that since he reached the age of 40, he can no longer do all the action stunts that he performed when he was younger.

However, there are no confirmed news yet if the actor will be out of the series after season 8.

CBS is slated to announce the premiere date of "Hawaii Five-0" season 8 later this year.