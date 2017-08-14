'Hawkeye' Series on Netflix Not in the Cards

FACEBOOK/ Avengers Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Fans who have been patiently looking forward to a "Hawkeye" series to arrive on Netflix may have to wait a bit longer for their hopes to materialize. Recently, actor Jeremy Renner revealed that while he was interested in becoming involved in the dream project, the series has yet to be developed.

Since Hawkeye debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has not yet received as much exposure as his fellow Avengers. So far, Renner has portrayed the character four times, but due to his small roles and fleeting appearances, many of his fans hoped that their favorite superhero would also get a chance at a solo movie like the other superheroes.

Previously, reports came out that suggested that since chances are slim for Hawkeye to get his own movie, Netflix might make its own TV adaptation of his story. The streaming giant is currently home to several superhero series, including "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones." "The Punisher" is also expected to arrive. Considering that, fans believe that Renner's character is perfect for a Netflix show. However, it looks like this project is nothing more than a pipe dream.

In a recent interview with We Got This Covered, Renner talked about the possibility of a "Hawkeye" series on Netflix and revealed that as of this time, the series was not in development.

"It's not a decision I get to make. It's not an option that has been on the table ever. But any way I get to explore the Clint Barton/Hawkeye character is always interesting to me," he said.

Before revealing that, Renner had expressed last year his openness to be part of a television drama and told IGN in a sit-down interview: "I don't know the practicality of that, but any of these characters I play, I'd love to dig into them more. I never feel like I get enough time with any character I play, and that's one of them."

Although the "Hawkeye" series on Netflix is not yet in the cards, fans can still catch Renner as Hawkeye in "Avengers: Infinity War," which arrives on May 4, 2018.