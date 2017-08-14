Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli Working on a New Film

Studio Ghibli reopens for what could be one of Hayao Miyazaki's last films. The legendary animator, who was rumored to have retired last July, held a small ceremony and a meeting to discuss the new feature film project.

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Honoree Japanese film director and animator Hayao Miyazaki poses during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Miyazaki was present on July 3 for a small gathering, where he "brought together his main collaborators already engaged on his new feature film to talk to them about the project," according to a news post from the animation studio as translated by Engadget.

This news comes less than a month after it was rumored that Studio Ghibli's future has become uncertain after "When Marnie Was There," the latest release from the company, rolled out. Speculation has it that the studio is thinking hard about its future after Miyazaki retired with the completion of "The Wind Rises," according to Kotaku.

The iconic Japanese animator is personally involved with this new project, it would seem, but short of an official announcement of the new feature film's title. The news post stated that the company has started recruiting in May, with a deadline that passed last July 20.

"Successful applicants will join in October, receive training at the schedule of 6 months, after acquiring necessary skills, will be asked to become a staff member of Hayao Miyazaki's new feature film movie," the news post added.

While the studio has yet to release any details about the new project. Fans, however, speculate that this new feature film will be an adaptation of "Boro the Caterpillar," one of Miyazaki's first short films that used CGI.

Studio Ghibli, while widely renowned as a landmark in the animation industry, was never considered to be hugely profitable. "Spirited Away," which made $275 million in 2001, was considered the best-grossing film to have come out of the company.

At the age of 76, this could well be Miyazaki's last major work, but fans look forward to more details about his final film in the coming months.