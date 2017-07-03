Hayley Williams, Chad Gilbert Called It Quits; What Went Wrong?

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Singer Hayley Williams performs with the band Paramore during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013.

Another love story has come to an end. After being together for nearly a decade, Hayley Williams, 28, and Chad Gilbert, 36, have decided to call it quits.

On July 1, Saturday, the lead vocalist of Paramore took to Instagram to announce her split from New Found Glory's lead guitarist, Chad Gilbert, after 16 months of marriage. In a joint statement, they explained that they are still close friends, but the outcome of their marriage was not what they had originally hoped for.

"The two of us have been together for the better part of 10 years," the two wrote in a statement posted on their Instagram pages. "We've grown up together and we've been beside each other through a lot of goodness and a lot of challenges ... Marriage is not for the faint of heart. Love is an absolute risk. And it's up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn't what we'd originally hoped for," their statement went on to say.

Williams and Gilbert went on to ask their fans for understanding and request for privacy as they both go through this challenging time in their lives. The lengthy statement concluded by thanking fans for all the kindness they have shown for so many years. They also thanked their families and friends for all the love and support.

Williams and Gilbert got engaged in December 2014 after dating for six years. They were married in February 2016 at the Franklin Theater in Nashville. The relationship inspired Paramore's 2013 hit song "Still into You."

"Personally, Hayley and I, we'd been dating for six years, and we hit a rough patch in our relationship, and it was great, being able to get that out in these songs," Gilbert said an interview with Fuse about how making music actually strengthened their partnership. "It made things better for us, you know what I'm saying?" he added.