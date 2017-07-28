HBO Backs 'Game of Thrones' Showrunners' New Series 'Confederate' Despite Controversy

HBO stands firm in its commitment to the upcoming drama series "Confederate" from "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The series has been mired in controversy due to its focus on the topic of slavery and its impact on the fabric of America itself.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys spoke to reporters at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour and defended the upcoming series. While Bloys admitted that the announcement could have been done better, he expressed nothing but confidence in the show and its high-profile creators.

"We assumed the response. We assumed it would be controversial," said Bloys.

However, the cable network realized that it was wrong to assume that people will have the benefit of the context they had with the producers.

"Confederate" takes place in an alternate timeline where the Southern states successfully seceded from the Union. The breakaway nation that was formed was one where slavery is not just legal but an integral part of its modern society.

The story follows several characters across the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone. These include freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, executives of slave-owning conglomerates and the slaves themselves as well as their families.

Benioff and Weiss said that they originally envisioned the series as a feature film. However, their experiences with "Game of Thrones" made them realize that there's no better tool for storytelling than what HBO can provide.

Aside from the Benioff and Weiss, fellow "Game of Thrones" producers Carolyn Strauss and Bernadette Caulfield will also be serving as executive producers. The husband-and-wife team of Nichelle Tramble Spellman ("Justified") and Malcolm Spellman ("Empire") are also on board with the project.

According to Bloys, they are thrilled to be able to continue their relationship with Benioff and Weiss. He added that their approach to storytelling has a way of engaging the audience and taking them on an unforgettable journey.

"Confederate" is set to begin production after the final season of "Game of Thrones," which is expected to air in 2018 or 2019 on HBO.