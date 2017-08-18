HBO Hacking News: Network's Facebook, Twitter Accounts Taken Over by OurMine

HBO got hacked again. This time, a group calling themselves OurMine wrestled control of the network's social media accounts. The group has not made any demands as of this time, merely asking for a company representative to get in touch to "upgrade the security."

Reuters/Macall B. Polay/Courtesy HBO A scene from the latest season of "Game of Thrones".

Twitter users were some of the first to notice that HBO's handle was not under the network's control since Wednesday, Aug. 16. A screenshot of the tweet went its rounds on that day, as a group called OurMine posted their message through HBO's official Twitter account.

"Hi, OurMine are here, we are just testing your security, " the group's post claimed. "HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security - ourmine .org -> Contact," the message continues, leaving instructions on how to get in touch with them through a .org website.

OurMine has been known in the past to take over social accounts, especially those belonging to high-profile companies or celebrities like Netflix or Mark Zuckerberg, as reported by Engadget.

The official Facebook page for "Game of Thrones" was also taken over in a similar manner, according to reports, with the exact same message posted. The group also invited online users to "make #HBOHacked trending!" according to another message sent through the HBO show's official account.

Given their message, OurMine does not seem to be associated with the hacker currently leaking HBO content such as "Game of Thrones" scripts and unaired comedy episodes, as noted by Variety's report.

The beleaguered has just been cleaning up the mess when HBO Nordic and HBO Espana accidentally aired episode six of "Game of Thrones" early, which has since been leaked to content sharing sites online ahead of its scheduled Sunday premiere.

Four days ahead of its intended air date, the leak just added to HBO's headaches last Wednesday, Aug. 16, the same day as the security breaches of their social media accounts.

The posts have since been removed from the accounts. HBO has declined to comment about the social media takeover as of this time.