HBO Has Been Hacked; 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 4 Script Leaked Online

Like most things in the world, technology has its own pros and cons. While it offers increased accessibility and ease of use, it also poses a lot of risks that can be damaging to one's own person. Recent reports say that another major network has been subjected to one of the worst risks that current technology can offer: a major cyber attack. The consequences are dire and fans fear that this might put a wrench into the things that HBO has in store for them.

"HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information," the network confirmed in a statement as reported by Entertainment Weekly. "We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold."

The hackers claim to have gotten hold of approximately 1.5 terabytes of data. Reports have confirmed that the content leaked online included episodes from HBO's "Ballers" and "Room 104," plus the script of the fourth episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7. The people behind the major cyber attack on HBO also claim that there will be more to come.

Considering the scale of the attack on HBO and what is at stake, investigators have been put on the case. So far, no reports have confirmed what the hackers want in exchange for the return of security. Earlier this year, Netflix was also the victim of hacking and the consequences included leaked episodes of their hit show, "Orange Is the New Black."

While HBO is hard at work in fighting the high profile hacking they have been subjected to, fans can attempt to console themselves with "Game of Thrones" season 7, which airs Sundays on HBO.