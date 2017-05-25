HBO, Jon Stewart Animation Project Canceled

Despite not being on the air for a while now, Jon Stewart is still very popular. Lately, the former host of "The Daily Show" was last seen on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." There, he sat down with his former workmates and talked about their past. After the episode aired, everybody could see that Stewart still had that charm and wit that the people fell in love with. Now, his fans can't help but wonder, when are they going see his new show?

YouTube/CBS This Morning A screencap of Jon Stewart from an interview with CBS News on November 17, 2016.

Jon Stewart's fans are missing him. The former television host is known for his incredible wit and sharp tongue. Given the state of the current administration, many are aching to hear him talk about it. They need him to laugh and help them get through it all. So, when people found out that Stewart was planning a project with HBO, many rejoiced.

The new gig was penned to be a series of animated shorts that would provide Stewart's original brand of comedy; something that would certainly make his fans happy. However, the project's premiere had been pushed back, over and over again. Until recently, when HBO finally gave a word about the series.

"HBO and Jon Stewart have decided not to proceed with a short form digital animated project. We all thought the project had great potential but there were technical issues in terms of production and distribution that proved too difficult given the quick turnaround and topical nature of the material," the cable network said in a statement.

As sad is this news may be, HBO promised that they are still keen on working with Stewart: "We're excited to report that we have some future projects together which you will be hearing about in the near future."

Whatever these future projects will be, surely Stewart's fans will be more than happy just to have him back on the air again. For now, his fans will just have to make do with his latest appearances or tune in to the "The Late Show" to have that signature brand of comedy.