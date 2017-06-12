HBO June 2017 New Movies, TV Shows: New Additions on HBO Go and HBO Now

HBO's streaming service HBO Now and TV Everywhere service HBO Go are adding new movies and television shows to their libraries this month.

According to Omaha, new movie additions to HBO Now and HBO Go include multi-awarded films, like James Wan's 2013 horror movie "The Conjuring," Tim Burton's 2016 film adaptation of "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," and Michael Bay's 2009 "Transformers" sequel, "Revenge of the Fallen."

"The Accountant," an action thriller that stars Ben Affleck as a forensic accountant with autism, who also happens to be a deadly assasin, has also recently been added to the libraries of both channels.

Some of the other movies reportedly coming to HBO Now this month include "Bend It Like Beckham" (2003), "Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay" (2008), "I Spy" (2002), "Protocol" (1984), "Rush Hour 3" (2007), "Shakespeare in Love" (1998), "The Order" (2013), "The Witches of Eastwick," (1987), "Phone Booth" (2003), "Driving Miss Daisy" (1989), Coal Miner's Daughter" (1980), "Be Cool" (2005), "Executive Decision" (1996), "Frequency" (2000), "Get Smart" (2008), and "Shaft" (2000).



Meanwhile, some of the movies leaving HBO Now this month include "Baby Mama" (2008), "10,000 B.C." (2008), "Assassins" (1995), "Deadpool" (2015), "Fool's Gold" (2008), "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" (2008), "The Divergent Series: Allegiant" (2016), "The Haunted Mansion" (2013), and "Thunderbirds" (2004).

HBO Go and HBO Now subscribers will also be able to watch the new documentary titled "If You're Not in The Obit, Eat Breakfast," which features 95-year-old comedian Carl Reiner tracking down people 90 years old and older "to show how the twilight years can be among the happiest and most rewarding," according to Decider.

As for TV shows, all three season of "The Leftovers" have been made available on both HBO apps since June 4.

HBO Now is a stand-alone streaming service that allows subscribers to watch all movies, TV shows, documentaries, and other hundreds of titles on HBO, on their devices without the need of a TV. HBO Go, on the other hand, is an internet-based service that enables HBO pay TV subscribers to watch TV shows as they air, anywhere and anytime.