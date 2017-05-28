HBO Renews 'Veep' for Season 7; Main Cast Re-Ups Contracts

"Veep" fans can rest assured that the political comedy will be around for at least one more season, as HBO has announced its renewal for a seventh season.

Facebook/veep'Veep' season 6 airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

The Emmy Award-winning series is currently more than halfway through its sixth season. Fans need not worry about losing any cast members, though, as Deadline reports that all of them have signed one-year contracts for season 7. Headlined by Julia Louis-Dreyfus as former President Selina Meyer, the cast also includes Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Tony Hale, Reid Scott and Timothy Simons.

Of course, closing another deal almost always means salary raises, which the publication states comes with their contracts.

Moreover, Gary Cole, Kevin Dunn and Sam Richardson will also be returning to reprise their roles for the seventh season. Being newer series regulars, their contracts are still ongoing.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the next episode of season 6, titled "Blurb." The episode will see the grand unveiling of Selina's portrait to which everyone--except for Jonah--is invited. Of course, feeling that he is entitled to an invitation, Jonah will attempt to weasel his way into the event.

Jonah has certainly come a long way since season 1. He is now in power and has even found himself a fiancee in Shawnee (Mary Holland). However, it is clear that Shawnee wears the pants in the relationship, as she is only using him to further her own political agenda.

The next episode will also see Catherine (Sarah Sutherland) and Marjorie (Clea DuVall) speaking to Selina about their baby.

It remains to be seen what season 7 will have in store for viewers, especially since season 6 has yet to end. Fans are hoping for a win for Selina, though, since she has been consistently losing throughout the season.

