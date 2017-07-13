HBO Taps 'Game of Thrones' Creator George R.R. Martin to Executive Produce TV Adaptation of 'Who Fears Death'

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith George R.R. Martin is working on a ton of TV projects with HBO while still completing his "Game of Thrones" novels.

"Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin is now in talks with HBO over the development of the TV adaptation of "Who Fears Death," a novel by Nnedi Okorafor. According to reports, the network is tapping the renowned author yet again to help guide the vision for the upcoming series.

Over the past few years, HBO has been home to some of the biggest and most popular fiction and fantasy programs such as "Game of Thrones," "The Leftovers" and "Westworld."

With the success of these shows, the network is now ready to take on the challenge of adapting another widely-popular novel into TV. Aside from the planned "Game of Thrones" spinoff shows, HBO and Martin are reportedly partnering up again on Okorafor's 2010 novel, "Who Fears Death."

A few days ago, Okorafor confirmed the news through her official Twitter page and shared: "My novel WHO FEARS DEATH has been optioned by @HBO & is now in early development as a TV series with George R.R. Martin as executive producer."

Considering Martin's involvement in the upcoming series, it looks like "Who Fears Death" is shaping up to be one of HBO's most lucrative endeavors, sitting at par with its other productions like "Game of Thrones" and "Westworld."

Since it was released in 2010, the novel has been widely acclaimed by readers and book critics around the world. The story is set in post-apocalyptic Sudan, where race is not the sole basis of the country's class system but skin tone as well. Its narrative centers on a child of mixed color named Onlyesonwu, whose mother is an Okeke woman who was sexually assaulted by a Nuru man. In ancient language, her name means "who fears death."

HBO has yet to officially announce the new series, but if Okorafor's recent tweet is anything to go by, it looks like production for "Who Fears Death" is now well underway.