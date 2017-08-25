Headless Torso Found at Sea Identified as Swedish Journalist Kim Wall

A headless body found floating in the waters of Denmark has been identified as Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who was reported missing earlier this month.

TT NEWS AGENCY/Tom Wall Handout via REUTERS The headless body found in Copenhagen has been confirmed to be missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

The headless body was confirmed to be Wall's through DNA testing using her hairbrush and toothbrush, BBC reported. According to chief investigator Jens Moller Jensen, Wall's body had been deliberately weighted down with metal to stop it from floating.

According to TIME, Wall was reported missing by her boyfriend last Aug. 11 when she didn't come home after going on a trip a day before aboard an experimental submarine that was invented by aerospace engineer Peter Madsen.

Hours after the search for Wall began, Madsen's submarine sank and the inventor was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Madsen denied being involved with Wall's disappearance. The inventor told authorities that he dropped off the Swedish journalist somewhere in the port of Copenhagen. Later on, before Wall's headless body was discovered, Madsen confessed that she died in an accident inside his submarine and he sank her body at sea.

Further reports have claimed that whoever was involved in Wall's death attempted to release the air inside her body by mutilating parts of it to further ensure that it would not float on water.

Blood traces that matched Wall's were also found on Madsen's 40-ton submarine, which authorities now believe was purposely sunk by the inventor.

Although Wall's body was found on a beach in Copenhagen last Monday, authorities have not been able to confirm the Swedish journalist's cause of death. Investigators and authorities alike are still searching for Wall's missing body parts.

The Swedish journalist's mother, Ingrid Wall, shared her dismay and sadness in a Facebook post upon learning that her daughter's remains have been found at sea.

"The tragedy has not only affected us and the other family, but friends and colleagues all over the world. During the horrific days since Kim disappeared, we have had countless evidence of how loved and appreciated she was, as well as human and friend as a professional journalist," Ingrid's post reads.

"She gave voice to the weak, vulnerable and marginalised people," Walls' mother added, indicating that this voice is now gone with the death of her daughter.