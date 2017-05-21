Healing Prayers Sought for Ailing Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John has been forced to postpone a number of shows on her "Liv Tour" in the U.S. and Canada as she is battling a spinal and nerve ailment. The 68-year-old singer apologized to her fans on Facebook, saying she needed "time to rest and deal with this very painful condition."

Reuters/Richard ChungAustralian singer Olivia Newton-John holds a news conference to promote her Asia concert tour in Taipei April 20, 2007.

Olivia is suffering from Sciatica, a pressure on the sciatic nerve that causes intense pain in the lower back and legs. This is the latest challenge faced by the "Grease" star after her bout with breast cancer in 1992 and losing her only sister Rona to brain cancer in 2013.

The nerve condition also has the potential to paralyze its victim. An insider shared that Olivia's condition had been debilitating. "To see her unable to walk or get out of bed because the pain is so severe is incredibly rattling. We are very worried," the source said.

Olivia's health problem is on top of her worries as her wayward daughter Chloe Lattanzi who suffered from anorexia in her late teens, alcoholism and drug addiction. She also had body dysmorphia or severe insecurity with her physical looks, which is why she underwent massive plastic surgery on her body.

Olivia got stressed recently when her 31-year-old singer/actress daughter described herself on social media as a "Red Bull drinking witch."

"Just when Olivia thinks [Chloe's] on the straight and narrow, she starts up with this bizarre business," the insider said. "It's just adding to Olivia's stress and her health troubles," the insider added.

However, some goodness came out of Chloe after seeing her mother's condition. On Instagram, she asked for emotional support from fans. "I love u mama. Miss U so much. Will all of u send healing prayers for my mamas back please," she wrote. "I believe in the power of positive thinking and energy," she added.