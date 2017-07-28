Health Department Warns People About Potentially Rabid Squirrel in Brooklyn

(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson) Mothers relax on the grass with their babies at Central Park during a warm day in New York, March 22, 2012.

The officials of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene are cautioning people who were bitten by squirrels in the last two weeks to have themselves tested for rabies. The warning comes after five people were attacked by an unusually antagonistic squirrel at Prospect Park in Brooklyn last week.

According to health officials, those who were attacked by a squirrel since July 10 should be tested and treated for the disease because they have a hunch that the creature was rabid. The officials also said that pets bitten by the same squirrel should be brought to a veterinarian as soon as possible.

In a statement, Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett said: "This animal has exhibited extremely unusual behaviour and we are urging anyone who has been bitten by it, including any pets, to go and see your doctor or veterinarian."

She added: "Most squirrel bites occur when someone attempts to feed the animal. Keep a safe distance from wildlife and never feed wild animals."

Between July 18 and 20, a total of five park visitors were attacked and bitten by the hostile squirrel. One of the victims, Leku Percival, said he was simply giving the squirrel food when it suddenly bit his hand. Another victim, 7-year-old Maria Guerrero, was having a good time at the park when the squirrel leaped and bit her arm, causing the young girl to scream. When her dad forcibly opened the jaw of the squirrel and threw it onto the sidewalk, it leaped again towards the direction of the girl to to bite her.

The Health Department said what happened in the park was an isolated case because squirrels do not usually exhibit such an aggressive behaviour. However, the department is now working very cautiously on the assumption that the said squirrel was rabid.