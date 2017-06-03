Heart Attack Symptoms: This Simple Test Could Reveal If Person Is at Risk

Diagnosing coronary heart disease (CHD) is expensive, but there is a low-tech, inexpensive way of examining oneself to determine the risk of CHD. One signal of heart disease may be an earlobe crease. This was the finding of Chinese scientists who studied the link between the heart condition and the ears.

Wikimedia Commons/Med ChaosThe earlobe crease is said to be an indicator of heart disease.

Examining the diagonal earlobe crease (DELC) as a potential indicator of CHD has been known for more than 40 years. The first paper produced on the subject was published in 1973. Whereas a normal earlobe is smooth, an earlobe with a crease has a fold, straight line or wrinkle that appears to cut the earlobe in half.

The Chinese study examined more than 500 patients aged 36–91 who had been scanned for suspected CHD. The team found that those with non-creased ears had the least risk of CHD. The risk increases for those who had a crease in just one ear. But the greatest risk was found on those who had DELC on both ears.

The aforementioned study is just one of the many studies made to establish the link between DELC and CHD. There are, however, other investigations rebutting this procedure and suggested that creases are a simple feature caused by other factors including genetics and the aging process.

CHD is a health condition that impairs blood circulation to the heart caused by smoking, obesity, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. It leads to a heart attack if untreated. The condition is the biggest silent global killer, claiming 17.5 million lives annually.

Most experts agree that earlobe creases should only be used as a marker of possible CHD. The best way to determine the heart's condition is to still go to a physician to measure the blood pressure, cholesterol levels and other risk factors. The doctor will recommend preventive measures to include a strict diet, physical activity and medication.