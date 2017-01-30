'Hearthstone' Aggro Shaman Guide: How to Stay Alive Late in the Game

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Aggro Shaman has proven to be quite the most impressive deck in "Hearthstone" as of late. Those who want to make the most out of it can consult this Aggro Shaman guide.

Facebook/HearthstoneSEAA promotional image for from "Hearthstone"

The said deck gets the job done before six to seven turns. It wastes no time in seeping the health pool of the opponent. Aggro Shaman done right should easily put players at the top of the hierarchy.

Aggro Shaman was not the most revered in "Hearthstone" in the recent past, but Blizzard Entertainment appears to have finally found the proper foothold for the now formidable deck.

If "Hearthstone" gamers play their cards right and literally put them in the right place, climbing up the ladder will be a breeze of a task. However, late game survivability could be a problem, which is what this Aggro Shaman guide will focus on.

Those who are having problems staying in the game (the more turns, the more likely to lose), Jade Golems should help Aggro Shaman live to survive until the end by providing more board control in the waning moments of the game.

According to iDigital Times, the use of Jade Claws, Jade Lightning and Aya Blackpaw to summon golems should help Aggro Shaman players in "Hearthstone" to stay alive.

The site suggests the use of Southsea Deckhand and Small Time Buccaneer and pairing them up with the early game weapons of the Aggro Shaman.

For an explosive second turn, "Hearthstone" players are advised to make use of 2/2 Jade Claw weapon, a 1/1 Jade Golem, 1/1 with Charge and a 3/2 pirate.

Metabomb also has a go-to Aggro Shaman deck list that players will find useful. This include two each of Lightning Bolt, Spirit Claws, Tunnel Trogg, Flametongue Totem, Maelstrom Portal, Rockbiter Weapon, Totem Golem, Feral Spirit, Lava Burst, Flamewreathed Faceless, Doomhammer and Thing from Below.