'Hearthstone' Boss Battle Royale Guide: Play As An Adventure Boss In New Tavern Brawl

"Hearthstone" players have been treated to Tavern Brawls over the past few weeks, and the current one is arguably the most exciting. The Boss Battle Royale allows players to experience the game as one of the Bosses based on the class they pick.

Players don't get to choose the decks, though, since they are predetermined. However, the real enjoyment comes from trying out all of the Bosses. Since there are nine classes, players will be able to play as nine different Bosses.

For the Warrior class, players will turn into the Grim Guzzler and will be able to place a minion from each of the decks into the battlefield. The Rogue class lets players become Grobbulus, while the Paladin class turns them into the White King. Grobbulus has the Poison Cloud ability and White King has the Castle power.

Picking Hunter will transform players into Skelesaurus Hex, Shaman will turn them into Lady Naz'jar, and Warlock changes them to Noth the Plaguebringer. Noth is particularly distinct with his ability to raise the dead, although it has been said that the skeletons he summons end up dying against Grobbulus' Poison Cloud. The Mage class frees up the Curator, the Priest class offers Gothik the Harvester, and the Druid class has Razorgore the Untamed.

All of them have varying abilities, but there are fans who have pointed out that some characters are more powerful than others. Controlling and playing as these Adventure Bosses is definitely a unique experience when it comes to Tavern Brawls. Players should also note that they are battling against other people and not the computer.

In other news, in celebration of the Lunar New Year, "Hearthstone" is giving away a treat. Fans who buy any 40-pack will be given Tyrande Whisperwind for free. The promo lasts until Feb. 10.

The Boss Battle Royal Tavern Brawl is now playable in South and North America.