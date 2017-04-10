'Hearthstone' Crystal Core Rogue Guide: New Quest Makes Rogues Overpowered?

The relative power of "Hearthstone" decks are in constant flux with each release; hence, the need for regular balance updates by Blizzard. One deck that might be called "overpowered" right now is the "Crystal Core Rogue," an almost non-counterable build that borders on broken, as some in the "Hearthstone" community of players see it. Find out how to construct the Rogue deck that centers on "Crystal Core" and tips on how to play.

(Photo: Facebook/Hearthstone)Promo image for the "Hearthstone: Journey to Un'Goro" expansion.

The "Crystal Core" card is a Legendary piece that costs 5 Mana to play, and only becomes available upon completing "The Caverns Below" quest card. So, first, the player has to pay for the quest card, and do the requirements, which is to "Play four minions with the same name." Only then will the "Crystal Core" card come into play — a card that has the effect "For the rest of the game, your minions are 5/5." What makes this card so imbalanced when included in a rogue deck, that the "Hearthstone" community calls it "OP," or overpowered?

One can build the Rogue deck used by "Hearthstone" player Dog to reach rank one Legend. Of course, the quest card "The Caverns Below" is a must, but the cards used to complete the quest can vary depending on the pieces that a player has in his or her collection. Players can use "Igneous Elemental" or "Fire Fly" to generate the four "Flame Elemental" cards that can be used to complete the quest and launch "Crystal Core." Dog used "Morose" and "Violet Teacher" instead, to do pretty much the same thing.

"Gadgetzan Ferryman" and "Youthful Brewmaster" can also spawn the minions needed the complete "The Caverns Below," so Rogue decks really have a lot of options needed to quickly finish the quest. Once the "Crystal Core" is in play, "Stonetusk Boar," "Southsea Deckhand" and "Patches" will supply the rest of the minions, which can attack on the turn they are put down because they have the "Charge" ability. Opposing players are then easy fodder for the 5/5 charging minions, resulting in an easy victory.