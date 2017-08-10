'Hearthstone' Gameplay News: 'Knights of the Frozen Throne' Expansion Arrives This Week

Blizzard Entertainment Promotional image for "Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne."

The newest expansion for the online collectible card game "Hearthstone" called "Knights of the Frozen Throne" will be released this week.

In a recent statement, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed that the upcoming game expansion will go live on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Blizzard teased: "Only the bravest heroes dare venture to the freezing reaches of the evil Lich King's forbidding fortress, Icecrown Citadel. ... But when faced with the unholy fury of the Lich King himself, what happens when the heroes fall from the light?"

Avid fans of Blizzard games will notice that Frozen Throne and Lich King are actually based on another successful online game from the developer, the "World of Warcraft."

"The Frozen Throne" was released as an expansion pack for "Warcraft III" in 2003. This game addition provides details on how Prince Arthas Menethil became the Lich King.

Meanwhile, players who purchased "Knights of the Frozen Throne" before Aug. 10 are entitled to get 50 card packs and an exclusive Frostmourne card. Blizzard explained: "You will receive the Frostmourne card back and your packs as soon as your purchase is processed, and you can break the seal on your card packs once Knights of the Frozen Throne arrives."

Like the above-mentioned "Warcraft" references, the Frostmourne was first introduced by Blizzard as a runeblade attached to the Frozen Throne and intended for whoever assumes the identity of the Lich King.

The "Knights of the Frozen Throne" expansion comes with as much as 135 additional cards and a new Legendary character. But the highlight of the upcoming game pack is no less than the new solo missions that can be accessed for free.

For completed single-player missions, players will receive special sets of cards for free, with some of them being referred to as "hero cards." These enable players to transform their mediocre characters into more powerful death knights.

"Knights of the Frozen Throne" is available at $49.99