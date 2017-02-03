'Hearthstone' Gift Exchange Tavern Brawl Guide: Let the Smashing of Crates Begin!

Blizzard is at it again with a new Hearthstone Tavern Brawl Gift Exchange this February. This month, players will get another chance to win exciting gifts by smashing their opponent's crate or their own.

Last Christmas, the California-based video game developer dropped the Winter Veil-themed Brawl. The Gift Exchange allowed the players to steal presents from each other and build their deck with powerful cards. Many expected the next brawl to be available in January, but it was not meant to be. No matter, gamers are excited to get another chance to win a Stolen Winter's Veil Gift. In the event that the Wreath card is already back in the player's deck, a Classic card pack will be given instead.

The instructions for the February Gift Exchange are still the same. The Great Father riding his sleigh will drop 0/4 crates on the battlefield. As per Hearthstone Top Decks, the player can either smash the crates meant for the opponent, or destroy his own. If he chooses to go after the adversary's gift, he will get to pick three class cards, all for five mana less. If the player chooses to destroy his own crate, he can choose from his deck and take three cards, also reduced by five mana. It is recommended to smash as many gifts as possible. There is a good chance the gamer can pick a powerful Tirion Fordring, a Crazed Alchemist or a Hardpacked Snowballs card.

According to iDigital Times, the Hardpacked Snowballs is a unique zero-mana spell that will allow players to gain control of the game. If the card is used, three minions from the field will be returned to the opponent's deck. Even if the other throws in powerful ones like Cairne Bloodhoof and Sylvanus, a simple snowball pitched at their faces will have a debilitating effect. If this happens, the opponent will be saddled with cards that he cannot afford to play.

The Gift Exchange is only available for one regular Tavern Brawl week.