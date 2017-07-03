'Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft' New Expansion News: New Expansion to Be Revealed Next Month?

Facebook/HearthstoneSEA "Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft" to get new expansion pack in August

A new expansion pack for "Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft" is scheduled to arrive next month.

Game designer Ben Brode confirmed in a recent live stream broadcast from Blizzard that a new expansion will be released for the free-to-play online collectible card video game.

According to the game designer, the upcoming expansion will be released on PCs and smartphones starting this August.

Brode also mentioned that the game will soon add several missions for the first time since its release in 2014. The game developer noted that these missions will have the same features as those in the Adventure expansion.

However, he opted not to reveal more information about the missions since these will be released in the coming days. However, he did reveal that more missions will be introduced in the game alongside the contents that will be continuously added in the game. These missions are also revealed to be released free of charge.

Reports also mention that a new "Hearthstone" patch will be released to lessen the visibility of the Vicious Fledgling in Arena drafts by as much as 50 percent. This would be a welcome news for several players of the game since the character is known to be a very tough competition in matches.

There are no details yet regarding the actual release date of the upcoming patch, yet this is also expected to be released alongside the game's next expansion.

The announcement came just after Blizzard dropped the "Journey to Un'Goro" expansion released in April 2017.

According to other reports, this will be the first time that three full expansions will be released for "Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft."

Reports also mention that the new expansion is expected to delve deeper into the Quest mechanic of the Un'Goro. It may also feature several balancing changes with the release of new cards.

Details about the next "Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft" expansion are expected to be revealed in a live broadcast scheduled to happen on Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. PDT.