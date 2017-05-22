'Hearthstone: Journey to Un'Goro' Murloc Paladin Deck Guide: Deck Has a Lot to Offer
"Hearthstone: Journey to Un'Goro" comes with numerous decks, but the recently released Murloc Paladin has gained the interest of many players. It's a deck that has a lot to offer and can cause a lot of intimidation to other decks.
The Murloc Paladin deck comes with 30 cards. The deck includes:
Vilefin Inquisitor x2
Equality x2
Hydrologist x2
Aldor Peacekeeper x2
Consecration x2
Truesilver Champion x2
Ivory Knight x1
Spikeridged Steed x2
Sunkeeper Tarim x1
Ragnaros, Lightlord x1
Tirion Fordring x1
Gentle Megasaur x2
Golakka Crawler x1
Murloc Warleader x2
Primordial Drake x1
Rockpool Hunter x2
Stampeding Kodo x1
Stonehill Defender x2
The Curator x1
There are four cards players would definitely want to get their hands on, which are the Gentle Megasaur, Hydrologist, Rockpool Hunter and Sunkeeper Tarim.
The Gentle Megasaur only works well with the Vilefin Inquisitor. The Vilefin Inquisitor will allow the Gentle Megasaur to convert into a Murloc the player ordered. In times when the player feels trapped because of a Tar Creeper, the combination of the two cards will help the player out of the attack. Meanwhile, the Hydrologist card works as a two-drop. When the player feels threatened, instead of hero powering, go for a drop instead.
Just like the Hydrologist, Rockpool Hunter also works as a drop card, but with higher stats. It's great to use early on in the game as a game drop. Players must remember that this would be a waste to use on blank board, so it's best to wait at least up to a turn or two to slap a Murloc on the board.
Lastly, the Sunkeeper Tarim card stays true to its name as it is "guardian of the light." If players use this along with some weak Murlocs, they will be able to turn some weaklings into strong minions that will be able to defeat everything that is on their enemy's side of the board.