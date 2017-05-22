'Hearthstone: Journey to Un'Goro' Murloc Paladin Deck Guide: Deck Has a Lot to Offer

Share

By Amanda Solis , Christian Post Contributor

"Hearthstone: Journey to Un'Goro" comes with numerous decks, but the recently released Murloc Paladin has gained the interest of many players. It's a deck that has a lot to offer and can cause a lot of intimidation to other decks.

Blizzard EntertainmentPromo image for the "Hearthstone: Journey to Un'Goro" expansion.

The Murloc Paladin deck comes with 30 cards. The deck includes:

Vilefin Inquisitor x2

Equality x2

Hydrologist x2

Aldor Peacekeeper x2

Consecration x2

Truesilver Champion x2

Ivory Knight x1

Spikeridged Steed x2

Sunkeeper Tarim x1

Ragnaros, Lightlord x1

Tirion Fordring x1

Gentle Megasaur x2

Golakka Crawler x1

Murloc Warleader x2

Primordial Drake x1

Rockpool Hunter x2

Stampeding Kodo x1

Stonehill Defender x2

The Curator x1

There are four cards players would definitely want to get their hands on, which are the Gentle Megasaur, Hydrologist, Rockpool Hunter and Sunkeeper Tarim.

The Gentle Megasaur only works well with the Vilefin Inquisitor. The Vilefin Inquisitor will allow the Gentle Megasaur to convert into a Murloc the player ordered. In times when the player feels trapped because of a Tar Creeper, the combination of the two cards will help the player out of the attack. Meanwhile, the Hydrologist card works as a two-drop. When the player feels threatened, instead of hero powering, go for a drop instead.

Just like the Hydrologist, Rockpool Hunter also works as a drop card, but with higher stats. It's great to use early on in the game as a game drop. Players must remember that this would be a waste to use on blank board, so it's best to wait at least up to a turn or two to slap a Murloc on the board.

Lastly, the Sunkeeper Tarim card stays true to its name as it is "guardian of the light." If players use this along with some weak Murlocs, they will be able to turn some weaklings into strong minions that will be able to defeat everything that is on their enemy's side of the board.

Share

Most Popular
  • Christians Are Jumping to 'Shameful Conclusions' About Bible Answer Man's Conversion to Orthodoxy, Says Daughter of CRI Founder
  • 10 Pro-LGBT TV Programs That Were Ratings Disasters
  • Actor Val Kilmer Says Faith in Love of Jesus Healed Him of Cancer
  • Actor Steve McQueen Was Found Clutching Billy Graham's Bible When He Died, Greg Laurie Says
  • Duggar Daughter Jill Dillard's Friend Kidnapped, Murdered on Central America Mission Trip
other headlines