'Hearthstone: Journey to Un'Goro' Murloc Paladin Deck Guide: Deck Has a Lot to Offer

"Hearthstone: Journey to Un'Goro" comes with numerous decks, but the recently released Murloc Paladin has gained the interest of many players. It's a deck that has a lot to offer and can cause a lot of intimidation to other decks.

Blizzard Entertainment Promo image for the "Hearthstone: Journey to Un'Goro" expansion.

The Murloc Paladin deck comes with 30 cards. The deck includes:

Vilefin Inquisitor x2 Equality x2 Hydrologist x2 Aldor Peacekeeper x2 Consecration x2 Truesilver Champion x2 Ivory Knight x1 Spikeridged Steed x2 Sunkeeper Tarim x1 Ragnaros, Lightlord x1 Tirion Fordring x1 Gentle Megasaur x2 Golakka Crawler x1 Murloc Warleader x2 Primordial Drake x1 Rockpool Hunter x2 Stampeding Kodo x1 Stonehill Defender x2 The Curator x1

There are four cards players would definitely want to get their hands on, which are the Gentle Megasaur, Hydrologist, Rockpool Hunter and Sunkeeper Tarim.

The Gentle Megasaur only works well with the Vilefin Inquisitor. The Vilefin Inquisitor will allow the Gentle Megasaur to convert into a Murloc the player ordered. In times when the player feels trapped because of a Tar Creeper, the combination of the two cards will help the player out of the attack. Meanwhile, the Hydrologist card works as a two-drop. When the player feels threatened, instead of hero powering, go for a drop instead.

Just like the Hydrologist, Rockpool Hunter also works as a drop card, but with higher stats. It's great to use early on in the game as a game drop. Players must remember that this would be a waste to use on blank board, so it's best to wait at least up to a turn or two to slap a Murloc on the board.

Lastly, the Sunkeeper Tarim card stays true to its name as it is "guardian of the light." If players use this along with some weak Murlocs, they will be able to turn some weaklings into strong minions that will be able to defeat everything that is on their enemy's side of the board.