'Hearthstone: Journey To Un'Goro' Taunt Warrior Guide: New Cards Designed to Shake Things Up

The latest expansion for "Hearthstone," which is titled "Journey to Un'Goro," brought with it a lot of new features that included the Taunt Warrior. But what is that exactly?

Facebook/HearthstoneSEAPromotional photo for 'Hearthstone'

The Taunt Warrior deck list consists of one Fire Plume's Heart, one Whirlwind, one Direhorn Hatchling, one The Curator, one Acolyte of Pain, two Armorsmiths, two Executes, two Fiery War Axes, two Slams, two Sleep with the Fishes, two Stonehill Defenders, two Tar Creepers, two Ravaging Ghouls, two Bloodhoof Braves, two Alley Armorsmiths, two Brawls and two Primordial Drakes.

The new feature also means that players can make use of Ragnaros without having to worry about Big Game Hunter or Equality. The new cards are likewise intriguing because a lot of them can come in very handy.

For example, using Twilight Drake will wipe the board for the player, and Whirlwind and Brawl can just stay in the backseat. Stonehill Defender, on the other hand, is very dynamic in that it allows the player to choose three Taunt minions for almost all circumstances. Using Ravaging Ghoul or Bloodhoof Brave can also put players ahead when they are battling against slower decks.

"Hearthstone" has managed to remain popular and relevant because of expansions like "Journey to Un'Goro," and the new Taunt Warrior set is just the cherry on top. Blizzard's Team 5 is definitely working hard to come up with new things to shake up the gameplay, as senior designers Peter Whalen and Mike Donais revealed.

In order to go with the Taunt theme that they had opted for with the Warrior Quest, Whalen revealed that they had to think of new cards.

"Stonehill Defender came out of trying to make the Warrior Quest more fun to play," Whalen told IGN in an interview. "It was a little bit boring beforehand, so Stonehill Defender helped out with that a lot. It had some extra benefits in Paladin and other places as well, but that was the main thrust for putting it in the set."