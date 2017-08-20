'Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne' Boss Tips: Second Wing Edition

"Hearthstone" players have a long march ahead of them, as just beyond the Lower Citadel, three bosses lie in wait this week for deckbuilders. Blood-Queen Lana'thel, Professor Putricide, and Sindragosa will not be easy for those unprepared, as Blizzard shared in a new video.

Instagram/playhearthstone/Blizzard The Upper Reaches of the "Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne" feature three new bosses.

Right from the start, Blood-Queen Lana'thel tampers with the player's hero even before the first turn. Her initial bite takes away a player's hero power, replacing it with "Vampiric Bite." This ability compels the hero to bite a minion every turn, giving them +2/+2, as Dot Esports notes.

Lana'thel plays a Warlock deck with a few twists. Compelled to use "Vampiric Bite" every turn, the players' heroes will be forced to use it on the Blood Queen's minions if they run out of minions of their own, and it's crucial to have a summon on board by turn one to win this boss fight.

A modified Jade Druid build, bolstered with the new Druid of the Swarm and Crypt Lord, will go a long way to help players stay ahead of the minions' count race.

Professor Putricide's "Mad Science" Hero Power transforms with every stage of the fights as he slowly loses sanity. At first, all Secrets costs zero, and by the next stage, all weapons cost one. By the third phase, everything costs exactly five mana, along with Rotface and Festergut joining the fight, as GameSpot summarizes from Blizzard's clip.

A tweaked version of a Freeze Mage deck may be a surprising choice, but this build takes advantage of the Mage class' powerful Secrets. It has flexible options like Ice Block to keep the hero alive, and it has enough damage sources with Fireball and Alexstraza to clean up by the third phase.

Sindragosa is a complicated fight in that she affects the board itself, clogging up four slots of the player's board with immovable Blocks of Ice. What's more is that she has a hero power that turns minions at the player's side into even more Blocks of Ice, so fielding minions will be a problem against her.

Players looking to turn to spells, meanwhile, gets punished by her one-mana spell that deals three damage to a player for every spell in their hand. This could quickly decimate spell dependent builds even before they get anything off.

A weapon build like the Control Paladin, then, looks to be the answer. Aside from the minions it can use to control the board, the Paladin also has a lot of healing options to deal with the backlash from Sindragosa's spells.

The video below presents more tips from Dave Kosak, designer for "Hearthstone," as he dishes more on what awaits in the new "Battle for Icecrown" missions for this week.