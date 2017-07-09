'Hearthstone' Latest News: 'Knights of the Frozen Throne' Expansion Announced; Undead Heroes Coming

Blizzard/Hearthstone A promo image of "Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne," the new expansion announced for the "Hearthstone" collectible card game, as featured in Blizzard's Battle.net site.

Blizzard has just announced the new expansion for "Hearthstone," bringing players back to Northrend and the Icecrown Citadel with the "Knights of the Frozen Throne."

Heroes and "World of Warcraft" creatures turn to the undead side as Blizzard announced the new expansion during the "Hearthstone" Championship Tour event in Shanghai on Thursday, July 6, according to Polygon.

The major expansion adds 135 new cards to the game, along with new single-player content that sets players against bosses in the wings of the Icecrown Citadel and elsewhere. Blizzard reveals more details in the new Icecrown Citadel missions in their update on the Battle.net page of "Hearthstone."

The expansion brings in two new mechanics — the Lifesteal keyword and Hero Cards. Having the Lifesteal keyword on a minion, weapon or spell means that any damage dealt by that card heals the player using the card for that same amount.

Hero Cards, meanwhile, are cards that modify a player's hero character. A Hero Card, for example, could change a power ability for a hero. The example featured by Blizzard, Deathstalker Rexxar for hunters, is a legendary card that deals two damage to enemy minions and adds five armor to the hunter, for the cost of six mana.

The Deathstalker Rexxar card also changes the hunter's hero power, on top of the aforementioned effects. The new power, called "Build-a-Beast," lets hunters combine beast cards, adding up their attack power, health, and card texts, but also adding up the mana cost.

Pre-purchase of the new cards are now available at the Blizzard Shop, with 50 "Knights of the Frozen Throne" card packs available for about $50. Getting the pre-purchase also nets players the Frostmourne card back design.

The video below shows the reveal trailer of "Knights of the Frozen Throne," the latest expansion for "Hearthstone," coming in early August.