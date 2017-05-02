'Hearthstone' Midrange Hunter Deck Guide: 'Journey to Un'Goro' Makes Midrange Hunter Deck Shine

The "Journey to Un'Goro" expansion added some badly needed Beast Cards for Hunters, and with the new expansion, Midrange Hunters are suddenly catapulted to top deck status. Which new cards from the steamy jungles of Un'Goro gives this huntsman build the power to climb the Ranked Ladder?

Facebook/HearthstoneSEAA promo image of the "Journey to Un'Goro" expansion for popular online card game "Hearthstone" by Blizzard, as the cover photo of their official Facebook page.

The last expansion was somewhat lackluster in terms of Beast cards, and no other class felt this lack more sorely than the Hunter. During the "Mean Streets of Gadgetzan" era, one of the best decks this class can hope for is the Handbuff Hunter, according to the International Business Times. This build is supported by the "Rat Pack" and "Trogg Beastmaster" cards, giving the Hunter some flexibility with regards to the tools he or she can use for a variety of situations.

Even then, the Handbuff Hunter — and Hunter decks in general — were largely eclipsed by the Pirate Warrior, or even the Dragon Priest or Aggro Shaman builds. The class was simply not competitive against these popular builds, even with the luckiest of draws.

With the coming of "Journey to Un'Goro," however, things turned around for the Midrange Hunter. The "Crackling Razormaw" alone already pushes up the Hunter's competitive edge with its Adapt mechanic, allowing the player to respond to most situations by adding a buff to minions in play.

"Nesting Roc" has come to fill the gap that "Sludge Belcher" has left behind, and it is the large Taunt minion that the Midrange Hunter sorely needs to keep control of the board. This beast gains the Taunt ability if there are two minions controlled by the player, which easy enough for any Hunter especially with the "Alleycats" card.

"Jeweled Macaw," in turn, takes the place of the retired "Webspinner," minus the overpowered Deathrattle ability. Instead, this bird has Battlecry that covers the card draw aspect of Hunter play.

With these new cards, the Midrange Hunter regains the ability to fill their hand with strategic cards, which makes this build very strong in terms of filling the board early with minions. With this build and some luck, most duels will be decided well before late game.