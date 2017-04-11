'Hearthstone' News: Get 3 Packs of 'Journey to Un'Goro' Cards Free Just by Logging In

"Hearthstone" and Blizzard are celebrating the launch of the newest expansion of its super popular online card game by giving away three free packs of cards to each player every time he or she logs in. The packs will have cards from the new "Journey to Un'Goro" expansion and are being given away since the new "Hearthstone" season started.

(Photo: Facebook/Hearthstone)Promo image for the "Hearthstone: Journey to Un'Goro" expansion.

The new season started on Thursday, April 6, shortly after the launch of the "Journey to Un'Goro" expansion. With the launch of the new season, Blizzard is making sure that new and returning "Hearthstone" players can get into the action right away by giving out free "Journey to Un'Goro" card packs to players. The requirements cannot get any simpler, just log in to the game, and click on the offer to get shiny new cards. The promo also does not appear to have an expiry date so far, according to The Express.

The free card packs can carry any of the 135 new cards being introduced for the "Journey to Un'Goro" expansion, according to GameSpot. For those aspiring to have a top-performing Rogue deck, one of the three free packs might include the notorious "Caverns Below" card if the player should be lucky enough to get one for free.

Completing the requirements of the legendary quest card "Caverns Below" — playing four minions of the same name — will earn a player the "Crystal Core." At 5 mana, this card casts a spell that turns every minion for that player a 5/5 piece from that point onward — an ability that's been described by players as almost imbalanced.

Players getting their free "Journey to Un'Goro" cards can immediately take note of the new Adapt cards that's been introduced to the expansion. Adapt is a powerful ability that adds one of 10 Adaptations to a card, granting it new abilities.

"Hearthstone" fans can log in the game right now to claim their free card packs from the "Journey to Un'Goro" expansion.