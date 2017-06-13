'Hearthstone' Rumors: Will the New Expansion Feature the 'Return of the Lich King?'

The mighty Lich King has made his presence felt inside different Blizzard properties already, but is he now also set to be prominently featured inside "Hearthstone?"

YouTube courtesy of World of WarcraftWill the Lich King be featured in the next 'Hearthstone' expansion?

Some players seem to think that this may be a possibility.

Redditor "PenguinJ2" has even taken the time to compile several clues that seem to hint at the existence of a new expansion for the game which could end up being known as "Return of the Lich King."

Among the clues pointed out by the Redditor include Blizzard filing a trademark for the aforementioned phrase and the URL returnofthelichking.com getting registered just a few months ago.

"PenguinJ2" also noted that previous developments with regards to card backs and expansions also seem to be connected in some way to the Lich King.

The folks over at Blizzard have been known to offer cryptic clues in the past that are related to their upcoming projects, so it is certainly not out of the realm of possibility that these things pointed out by "PenguinJ2" were indeed meant to be found.

So, does that mean that the next "Hearthstone" expansion has been discovered and that it will be known as the "Return of the Lich King?"

That certainly seems like a possibility, but other gamers have something else in mind, hinting that the developers over at Blizzard may be teasing something even larger than just an expansion.

Redditor "Hutzlipuz" suggested that instead of an expansion, "Return of the Lich King" could be a new game. To be more specific, the Redditor speculated that "Return of the Lich King" may be the name of the next "Warcraft" real-time strategy game.

Numerous other Redditors have expressed their excitement over this bit of speculation, but whether or not it will pan out remains to be seen.

More news about "Hearthstone" and whatever "Return of the Lich King" turns out to be should be made available in the future.