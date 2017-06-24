'Hearthstone' Update: Blizzard to Change How Legendary Cards Are Given

The next "Hearthstone" expansion will see changes in how Blizzard gives out cards, particularly legendary cards. The update aims to increase the variety of cards available to players and make it easier to complete their card collections.

Facebook courtesy of Hearthstone'Journey of Un'Goro' expansion expected to be released soon for 'Hearthstone'

Collectible card games haven't changed even when taken to the digital realm. It doesn't matter how many cards a person owns, it's all about the quality.

Blizzard's "Warcraft"-inspired trading card game is no different, with players buying card packs in the hopes of getting their hands on rare cards. Of course, this doesn't always happen and the frustration of opening the same cards over and over can certainly discourage players from buying more packs.

The company plans to remedy this by changing the way legendary cards are distributed in the game. The changes will come when "Hearthstone" releases its expansion later this year.

With the new update, players who open card packs will find legendary cards; the card the player receives will be the one they do not currently own. The new system also aims to decrease the number of duplicates in addition to quelling player frustration.

Game director Ben Brode stated that opening legendaries should be exciting and this new update will make it consistently better. He also added that the new distribution system will also affect crafting legendary cards.

According to Brode, players who craft legendaries out of dust from disenchanted cards will also not receive the same card when they open a card pack. This is to lessen the feeling of frustration from having wasted dust, time, or money.

Newer players will also get the added benefit of receiving their first legendary card within their first 10 packs. This is a major upgrade from the previous system where players need to open 20 or even 30 packs to receive their first legendary.

Unfortunately, "Hearthstone" players need to wait for the next expansion for these changes to be added. So unless they want to receive duplicate cards, it would be advisable to delay purchasing card packs until it is implemented.