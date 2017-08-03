'Hearthstone' Wild Card Packs and Adventures Once Again Available for Purchase

"Hearthstone" is bringing back every set that has been released for the collectible card game ahead of the Knights of the Frozen Throne expansion's arrival. For the first time since the standard format was introduced, players can purchase the Wild expansions again.

Blizzard A promo image of "Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne," the new expansion announced for the "Hearthstone" collectible card game.

This will make it easier for players to get their hands on powerful older cards such as Haunted Creeper and Loatheb. Previously, the only way to get these cards was to craft them using arcane dust — a costly, and often fruitless process. Also, only cards from the current and last sets were available for purchase.

Now, however, players can purchase cards from the expired Adventures, Curse of Naxxramas and Blackrock Mountain, as well as the full sets: Goblins vs Gnomes, The Grand Tournament and League of Explorers.

In the current standard format, players can only build decks using cards from the past two years. Wild mode, on the other hand, allows players to build decks from the entire card pool. It is essentially the "casual" mode of "Hearthstone" where players who have yet to catch up with the current card roster or strategies can still enjoy the game.

For now, cards from Adventures or Wild packs can't be purchased in-game or with gold. Players need to go to developer Blizzard Entertainment's official online store and purchase them with real money.

The return of the older card packs also coincides with the recent changes to card drops implemented by Blizzard. Now, players who open a legendary card pack will no longer receive a duplicate of a card already in their possession; the same goes for crafting. This is to quell the number duplicate cards and to encourage players to purchase card packs.

The upcoming sixth expansion to "Hearthstone," Knights of the Frozen Throne, is set to be released this month. The new card pack will include135 new cards and a quest featuring the Lich King.