'Hearts of Iron 4' New DLC 'Death Or Dishonor' News: Update Scheduled for Late 2017

Paradox Interactive's next big update for the war strategy video game "Hearts of Iron IV" will be arriving later this year.

In a blog, the game developer has announced that the downloadable content called "Death or Dishonor" is a brand new country pack that will focus on the European countries trapped between the Russian and German forces during World War II. The content update is set to add new National Focus trees to Hungary, Romania, Czechoslovakia, and Yugoslavia. It will reportedly cost $9.99 on Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs, but free of charge to all Expansion Pass owners.

Gamers who are skilled strategists are expected to excel in the upcoming upgrade. Based on the release, the air gameplay will be revamped. Players can also covert old arsenal and equipment, as well as take advantage of the gear and vehicles of their captives.

As for the aesthetics, Paradox has promised that there is going to be new art content in the four countries mentioned. Composer Andreas Waldetoft has created three new thematic musical tracks for the game. New voiceovers are also expected to be added.

For those who are having trouble navigating the world map, the DLC will reportedly introduce a design that is easier to follow. New tactical choke points are also expected to improve gameplay.

Meanwhile, according to Rock Paper Shotgun, Update 1.4 tagged as "Oak" will be arriving for free alongside the DLC. Paradox hopes that this will fix some, if not most, of the bugs being encountered by the players.

"We wanted to make sure to take this time to deal with some big, complicated and difficult things that the community had been asking us for a long time. First up is improving air gameplay, the other is the AI. After the 1.3 update there were a couple of areas identified where the most important was German AI performance. We started digging into that and there were a couple of hurdles to solve," Paradox explained.