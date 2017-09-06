Heather Graham and Film Producer Tommy Alastra Have Ended Their Relationship

(Photo: Instagram/imheathergraham) Heather Graham and Tommy Alastra reportedly split in July.

Heather Graham and producer Tommy Alastra have officially called it quits after over a year of dating.

Citing an unnamed source, Us Weekly reported that Graham and Alastra broke up in July. The duo fueled dating rumors last summer when they were spotted kissing in New York after their romantic Italian getaway.

The last time Graham was seen in Alastra's Instagram was in June. The estranged couple appeared to be snuggling by the beach. "Baby blue," the film producer wrote in the caption. Neither of them has publicly talked about their romance and breakup.

Alastra attended the premiere of his new film "Jackals" last week and Graham was notably absent from the event. Instead, Alastra came with his former girlfriend Taylor Cole.

Graham is currently keeping herself busy by writing and directing new projects. She will next be seen in the upcoming comedy film, "Half Magic." Her co-stars include Molly Shannon, Johnny Knoxville, Stephanie Beatriz and Chris D'Elia.

The 47-year-old caught up with Digital Spy on Friday and she revealed that "Half Magic" explores how women are treated in the entertainment industry. She also discussed why she believes the movie is relevant in this day and age. "It's hard — you want to make a movie about how some of the entertainment industry is sexist, and then you're like, 'Why doesn't everyone want to make this movie?'"

Graham added, "It's like, 'You know what, maybe no-one's giving me the job I really want, so I'm going to give it to myself." She noted that the new film is expected to premiere "some time in the next six months."

Aside from acting, Graham also does modeling projects. She is now the face of Foxy Bingo, an English online bingo site. "The Hangover" star has been tapped to join the site's £10m brand refresh and marketing campaign for this year.