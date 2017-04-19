Heavily Armed Muslim Man Attends Christian Conference, Threatens People in Facebook Live Video

Brannon Howse/Facebook Ehab Jaber, the "Muslim John Smith," threatened Christian conference attendees using his firearms.

A heavily-armed Muslim man threatened attendees of a recent Christian conference using Facebook Live videos and firearms, news reports say.

Ehab Jaber attended the recent Worldview Weekend Conference held in Sioux Falls in South Dakota, CBS Los Angeles reported. But instead of participating, he went there for the purpose of threatening Christians delegates.

In a Facebook Live video posted on April 9, a man believed to be Jaber is seen showing a copy of the Quran before proceeding to scan the crowd with his camera. An off-duty police officer, however, confronted him and stopped him from filming in accordance with the event's rules, event organizer Brannon Howse told CBS L.A.

Jaber introduced himself to the police officer as "John Smith, the Muslim John Smith," before leaving the premises. As he left the conference, he said the people attending were "scared."

Jaber was not arrested, the Daily Caller noted, and later, Jaber reportedly posted more expletive-laden videos on Facebook, and wearing a shirt which read "I am a Muslim" and "I am only dangerous if you are stupid." Sitting inside his car, he revealed an AK-47 style rifle and two handguns, saying "be scared."

Lastly, he apparently showed an AR-15 assault rifle variant and told viewers to "be [expletive] terrified."

In another video, Jaber said the conference organizer was "capitalizing on everybody's fears" so that he could sell books and make money. He then cussed at everyone watching the video, saying "people believe anything."

He then proceded to drive away "before the cops come."

Lieutenant Mike Colwill of the Sioux Falls Police told KELO that police and the FBI interviewed Jaber after he left the conference. He said Jaber was cooperative in the investigation and had been in contact with the police several times.

Lt. Colwill said Jaber has a conceal carry permit and legally owns the firearms he brandished in the videos. He added that police and the FBI fully investigated the case and transferred it to the Lincoln County State's Attorney for consideration of charges, if any.

The Worldview Weekend event was attended by an estimated 500 people, and included a presentation from former Iranian Muslim-turned-Christian pastor Shahram Hadian, titled "Sabotaging America: Islam's March Toward Supremacy."