Helen Hunt, Matthew Carnahan Reportedly Break Up After 16 Years

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Smokeonthewater) Helen Hunt at the international consumer goods trade fair "Ambiente 2015" in Frankfurt, Germany, where she was invited as guest of honour at "USA Day."

Helen Hunt has reportedly separated from Matthew Carnahan, her partner of 16 years.

Citing a source close to the actress, E! News reported that this is not the first time Hunt and Carnahan broke up. However, their recent separation might be more serious than the previous ones.

"She has been split up with Matthew for several months," explained the insider. "They had a rocky relationship and many offs and ons over the years. They stayed together as long as they did because of their daughter."

The source added, "They've split up before, but this time seems to be different."

Carnahan, 56, and Hunt, 54, had been in a relationship since 2001. They are parents to 13-year-old daughter, Makena Lei. Carnahan also has one son from his previous relationship.

Hunt decided to take a break from the entertainment industry when she began dating Carnahan and gave birth to their first child. In 2008, the "Mad About You" star said becoming a mother made her change a lot of her priorities.

"My family came to life," she shared with PEOPLE. "I had my daughter and chose to spend time with her. It's the greatest pleasure I've ever known," she went on to say.

Just a day after news of the split broke, Carnahan and Hunt were seen enjoying a cloudy beach day together in Santa Monica. The actress appeared to be having a good time while boogie boarding with the rest of her family. Amid the rumors surrounding Carnahan and Hunt, the pair seemed to remain friends. Hunt was joined by her daughter in one of the photos of their family getaway.

Before meeting Carnahan, Hunt was married to actor Hank Azaria. They were together for five years until their divorce in 1999.