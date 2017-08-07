'Hell Girl: Fourth Twilight' Anime Spoilers: Season 4 to Feature Series' Climax; Who Is the Mysterious Amnesiac Girl, Michiru?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Hell Girl: Fourth Twilight."

Ai Enma is back to wrap things up on the fourth and final season of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Jigoku Shoujo (Hell Girl)." Subtitled, "Yoi no Togi" or "Fourth Twilight," this installment will continue adapting the usual format of weekly self-contained episodes, but with a twist in the form of a mysterious girl named Michiru.

The titular character, Ai, has become even more accessible through the years. Correspondence with her first began by writing a name on small wooden plaques known to Shinto worshippers as the ema. Then, a new era of communication dawned, and people could then send a letter to Ai via an address that appeared in a three-column newspaper advertisement, visible only to those with enough hatred in their hearts.

With the emergence of the internet, and later on mobile applications, Hell Correspondence has just become that much easier to turn to for humanity's need for revenge.

One thing that remains, however, is the straw doll with a red string around its neck. The doll represents the target of the revenge, and once the client pulls the string, death will immediately come to claim this target, and Ai would then drag his or her soul to Hell. However, the contract also entails that the soul of the client who has called upon the Hell Girl's services will also be bound for Hell in death.

On its fourth season, a mysterious girl named Michiru is said to appear before Ai. For some unknown reason, this girl has no memory of who she is or why she's suddenly standing in front of the Hell Girl. Who is she, and what role will she play in Ai's existence? Her identity and secret past will gradually be revealed as the season progresses.

"Hell Girl: Fourth Twilight" airs on Fridays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 2:55 a.m. JST on MBS. Information on other schedules as well as online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.

The series has since inspired three manga titles and a live-action drama series that aired on Nippon TV.