'Hell Girl: Fourth Twilight' Episode 6 Spoilers: Ai Enma to Retire Soon; Has She Found the Right Successor This Time?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Hell Girl: Fourth Twilight."

Through a wind chime, a present-day tragedy, and one shocking revelation by Ai Enma, Michiru has finally remembered her past in its entirety. But now that she knows the role that she's about to play, how will she react to it on the next episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Hell Girl: Fourth Twilight"?

Michiru came into the picture with no memory of who she was or why she's been seeing and accompanying Ai Enma on her missions. Then, a tragedy almost the same as the one that happened to her in the past happened to a boy named Satoshi Kazama. This, along with a wind chime that's been left hanging post-summer, served as triggers to bring Michiru back to when she and her parents lost their lives in a fire that was ignited by their vengeful landlord.

However, it was Ai Enma who revealed the final piece of the puzzle. As it turned out, just before Michiru died in her mother's protective arms, she unleashed a burst of hatred so intense, it turned into a raging curse that engulfed the entire village in flames. This was an unforgivable sin that could only be compensated by becoming the next Hell Girl.

If Ai Enma hopes to take Michiru under her wings as an apprentice, it seems that she will have a hard time teaching the girl the rules of the trade.

Michiru believes that innocent people shouldn't be taken to Hell on account of somebody else's vengeful request. This goes against everything that the Hell Girl stands for.

Will Michiru learn to steal herself enough to take on Ai Enma's mantle? Will she instead choose a different punishment for her sin? Or will the next Hell Girl be a totally different breed, one who keeps a very human sense of what's right and wrong over the demands of a supposedly impartial job?

Then again, there is always the possibility that Ai Enma may decide to spare this girl from the grueling task, the same way she previously did with her first successor, Yuzuki, back in season 3.

"Hell Girl: Fourth Twilight" airs on Fridays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 2:55 a.m. JST on MBS. Information on other schedules as well as online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.