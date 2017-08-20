'Hell Girl: Fourth Twilight' Episode 7 Spoilers: Series Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane in Final 6 Episodes

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Hell Girl: Fourth Twilight."

Despite her knee-jerk refusal to take on the job, in the end, Michiru became what she never thought she could be. And now that Ai Enma has officially left her post, what comes next on the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Hell Girl: Fourth Twilight"?

Michiru is now the new Hell Girl, and along with Yamawaro, her first companion, they are tasked with the duty of responding to vengeful requests sent via the mysterious Hell Correspondence portal, and subsequently ferrying souls to Hell.

Also, after Michiru mentioned Heaven to Ai, it seems that the former Hell Girl has developed quite an interest in what it feels like to get there. But has she atoned for her sins enough to earn a place in Heaven?

The answer seems both vague and promising. Either way, it's a pleasant thought to have for someone who has spent most of her afterlife watching the sufferings of the living. It also makes for a perfect conclusion to a legacy that seems to have finally run its course.

"Hell Girl: Fourth Twilight" has reached the end of its first half. According to the preview for the next episode, titled "The Tarnished Mound," the second half of the series will be featuring flashbacks from the Hell Girl's old cases. As Princess Kikuri says, incidents from the past often leave behind scents that serve to remind people of their significance.

The series is ending soon, and it seems to be aiming for quite a nostalgic exit. But will this really be the end for Ai, or will Michiru end up breaking under the pressure of her new mission?

"Hell Girl: Fourth Twilight" airs on Fridays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 2:55 a.m. JST on MBS. Information on other schedules as well as online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.