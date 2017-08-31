'Hell Girl: The Fourth Twilight' Anime Spoilers: Series' Reminiscence Arc to Rehash Five More Episodes From Previous Seasons

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Hell Girl: Fourth Twilight."

The Reminiscence Episodes have begun, and four more are coming as the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Hell Girl: The Fourth Twilight" continues on the final stretch.

This week's episode is a rehash of season 1 episode 3, featuring the story of a high school baseball player who ended up getting blamed for the death of his bullied friend. The intro was a cardboard animation of Ai Enma's crew, who were in a rather nostalgic mood themselves after one of them mentioned the point of no return.

Indeed, everyone who has ever accessed the Hell Correspondence site is closing in on their own personal Rubicon. Just as Ai always says, taking revenge on someone is a double-edged sword and that the person who sends another to Hell will also be going there after he dies.

But if anybody had only told these people not to pull the red string, would they have been able to live a much better life?

The answer is anybody's guess since the first reminiscence episode did not really show what has become of Daisuke Iwashita now.

However, although some fans have been finding it weird that the series has chosen to rehash old stories for its final episodes, others are still wondering if there could be a purpose to these nostalgia-inducing episodes that may only be revealed by the end of the season.

A fan on the My Anime List forum has also shared the full list of episodes that will be shown in the series' Reminiscence Arc as revealed in the "Hell Girl: The Fourth Twilight" special program.

Aside from episode 3, two more episodes from season 1 will be rerun: episode 6 titled "Early Afternoon Window," and episode 12, "The Spilled Shards."

Season 2 episode 12, titled "The Black Wheel Track," will also be shown followed by two episodes from season 3: "Caged Bird" and "The Lost Inari."

"Hell Girl: Fourth Twilight" airs on Fridays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 2:55 a.m. JST on MBS. Information on other schedules as well as online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.