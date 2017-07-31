'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice' Release Date, Gameplay News: Final Trailer Teases Captivating Visuals

Developer Ninja Theory has released the final trailer for its upcoming action game, "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice." Aside from what has been revealed about the title, the final preview adds to the feeling that it will not be an average video game.

YouTube/Ninja Theory Screenshot from the trailer for "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice."

The trailer shows in-game footage so it displays how the final product will look like when it launches next week. That being said, there is also a slew of cutscenes that makes the title more captivating.

Nevertheless, "Hellblade" will need some examining before it makes sense from a narrative aspect. Still, that shouldn't discourage gamers from experiencing this psychologically-driven game.

Players will take on the role of Senua and follow her on a very personal journey through a hellish underworld. This world is made up of psychotic manifestations of her mind so players will encounter her personal, albeit literal, demons, which will make for an interesting and action-packed ride.

The story of "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" borrows heavily from Celtic and Norse mythology. Set in pre-Roman Europe, the blurred line between civilization and nature blends well with Senua's chaotic mindscape that stems from personal trauma.

The game also incorporates the stunning visuals and life-like facial animations that Ninja Theory is known for. Coupled with an uncapped frame-rate, 4K resolution and 21:9 Ultra-Widescreen support for PC players, the game will be pure eye candy that will make every die-hard gamer drool.

PlayStation 4 players will still be able to appreciate the game's beauty though, more so for the PS4 Pro with Ninja Theory adding an option of selecting an enhanced resolution or using a higher frame-rate at 60 frames per second.

"Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" is set to be released on Aug. 8 for PlayStation 4 and PC. Pre-ordering the game will also net PS4 players a dynamic theme and PC players an exclusive digital comic.