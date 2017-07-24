'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice' Release Date News: Disturbing Game to Explore Mental Psychosis, Launches Aug. 8

YouTube/File Title screenshot from the Hellblade trailer.

A couple of weeks before its full release next month, Ninja Theory dropped new screenshots from "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice," which offered a glimpse of what gamers can expect from the upcoming title. Last month, the game developer also released a new trailer for the game that showed its new setting and teased how disturbing it would be.

It will not be long until "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" is released, so the web is already packed with details about it. Previously, Ninja Theory squashed rumors that the game would serve as the sequel to the company's "Heavenly Sword," although both titles share some striking resemblances.

Although "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" looks oddly similar to "Heavenly Sword," the game developer said it would be a totally different and a somewhat smaller game. Inspired by Celtic and Norse mythology, the game focuses on the story of a Celtic warrior named Senua, who experienced a brutal attack by the Vikings and was traumatized after. In the game, the player follows Senua as she ventures "into a vision of hell that is the manifestation of her own mental illness," according to the game's description.

Last month's trailer offered a first look at Senua, who seemed to be distressed but was still ready to fight. The voices of the tormented people featured in the trailer were samples of what can be seen inside Senua's head, showing how disturbing the game can be as it tries to explore mental health and psychosis.

"Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" is a third-person action game which Ninja Theory said was an "Independent AAA," as it melded together the ingenuity of independent artists with the production values of a big-ticket title. In its official website, the developer said that the game is "a more focused game experience that isn't trying to be all things to all people."

The game is currently available for pre-order at $29.99 for the PlayStation and PC. It is set to get its full release on Aug. 8.