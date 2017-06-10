'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice' Release Date News: Title Now Available to Pre-Order for PS4 and PC

"Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" will be released on both the PlayStation 4 and PC this August. The title is now available for pre-order on GOG, Steam and the PlayStation Store.

Ninja Theory originally announced the development of the game as a digital-only title back in 2014. Priced at $29.99, those will pre-order will receive various freebies depending on the platform.

Those who are pre-ordering for the PS4 will receive a "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" Dynamic Theme. The limited-edition theme features the iconic burning tree scene from the game. On the other hand, those who will pre-order for the PC will receive an exclusive digital comic short, "Hellblade: Senua's Song." The comic is written by creative director Tameem Antoniades with Eisner Award nominee Ben Templesmith behind the artwork.

The game's world borrows elements from Norse and Celtic mythology to make a surreal landscape resembling games such as "Dante's Inferno". It features the protagonist Senua who embarks on a journey from her reality and the underworld which consists of psychotic manifestations from both reality and her own mind.

"Hellblade has been all about trying to rejuvenate the space between 'indie' and AAA, where games can be creatively rich but still boast AAA quality," said Antioniades.

At half the length and around half the price of a similar AAA game, the director believes "Hellblade" will give players a unique AAA experience at a fair price.

Ever since it was announced at Gamescom back in 2014, Ninja Theory has been consistent in providing updates regarding the game's development. Finally, after three years, it officially entered Alpha.

In a press release from the game's official website, Antoniades announced, "We're happy to announce Hellblade's release date after three years of open and independent development."

"Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" is set to be released on Aug. 8 of this year.