'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice' Review: Why This Indie Game Deserves the Attention of the Gaming Community

Facebook/ninjatheory "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" met with positive reviews

Developed by Ninja Theory, "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" was met with caution when it was first announced. As an indie game, there was always a chance that the game developers could bring a miss instead of a hit. However, since it was launched and released last Aug. 8, reviews of "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews, which could make the game title one of the most successful indie games there is.

According to a review by Washington Post, the most striking feature of "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" is the fact that the game developers were able to bring such a hauntingly accurate and emotionally intense depiction of psychosis. Considering that Ninja Theory did indeed warn gamers that it was developed with the cooperation and guidance of professional psychiatrists, it seems that the developers definitely poured their time and effort in creating one of the most strikingly accurate depictions of a degrading mental health.

Meanwhile, WCCFTECH has more than a few things to say as it praises the graphics and gameplay of "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice." Everything about the game is optimized to encourage and initiate immersion. From the ominous and haunting visuals to the hair-raising audio, "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" drags the gaming community in the mind of the game title's heroine. Senua's state depreciates every single time she takes a killing blow and there are aspects of the game that definitely point to signs that she might be losing the battle against her own mind. Furthermore, gamers are also encouraged to have a GTX 1080 Ti graphics card in order to fully experience the 4K and 60fps version of the game.

"Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" is by no means perfect. It shows some cracks in the animation and it does take a truly powerful PC to get the full experience. However, if all indie games were made the same way "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" was made, then mainstream titles might find it hard to keep up.