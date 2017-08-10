'Hellboy' Reboot Cast News: 'Resident Evil' Star Milla Jovovich to Play Villainous Blood Queen

"Resident Evil" star Milla Jovovich will be the villain in the upcoming "Hellboy" reboot. The actress is currently in final negotiations with Lionsgate and Millennium Films to play the Blood Queen in the film.

Facebook/hellboymovie A promotional image for "Hellboy."

The 41-year old actress is a veteran of the genre starring in movies such as "Ultraviolet" and "The Fifth Element." However, it is her role as Alice in the "Resident Evil" film franchise that she is most known for.

Jovovich will be joining "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour, who will play the titular demon, and "American Gods'" Ian McShane, who will play his mentor and father figure, Professor Broom.

The story will follow them and the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense as they investigate supernatural crimes. The film is based on the comic by Mike Mignola and will be helmed by "Game of Thrones" director Neil Marshall.

The "Hellboy" reboot will begin production this September and will feature a much darker tone than the previous two films. The R-rated film will also serve as "more of a character piece" and will venture more into the horror genre in contrast to its predecessors.

Previously titled "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen," the film dropped its subtitle and is now going by a "new" name. No reason was given regarding the title change but the new name has yet to be revealed.

Mignola said he hopes that the film will be the start of a franchise based on his comic book.

"You want to sell a larger world, but you have to pick and choose what goes in there," he said. "My hope is that this introduces a lot of stuff that then expands into a Hellboy Cinematic Universe."

The "Hellboy" reboot has yet to receive an official release date but is expected to be released next year.