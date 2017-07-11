'Hellboy' Reboot News: Lionsgate Now in Talks to Pick Up Film

Hellboy/Facebook "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" to be much darker than previous films.

Lionsgate is now in the final stages of negotiation to pick up the "Hellboy" reboot. The film will be directed by Neil Marshall and will star David Harbour as the titular red demon.

According to Splash Report, rumors began circulating over the 4th of July weekend that the company is looking to acquire the franchise. It was later confirmed that producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin as well as Mike Richardson of Dark Horse Entertainment are now in talks with Lionsgate.

The upcoming R-rated reboot titled "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" could very well feel at home at the company. This is mainly due to Marvel Studios, Warner Bros, Universal, Sony and others in the industry are slugging it out making family friendly films.

It would be nice to see someone take a grittier take at the comic book character who is essentially hell incarnate. If the successes of "Deadpool" and "Logan" are to be any confirmation, the public are craving for more R-rated action films.

The "Hellboy" reboot being distributed by Lionsgate is hardly new, given that each installment of the franchise has been released by different studios. Still, fans will have to say goodbye to the duo of Ron Perlman and Guillermo del Toro from the first two films.

Perlman and del Toro tried to push for a third installment. However, budgetary constraints failed to bring the project to fruition. This prompted the producers to opt for a reboot instead, featuring a darker version of the character.

For those who are worried about bad blood between Perlman and Harbour, no need to worry. The two already met weeks after the news about the reboot went out and ended the discussion in good terms.

The "Hellboy" reboot is set to be released in 2018.