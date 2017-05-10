'Hellboy' Reboot: 'Stranger Things' Actor Hailed the New Big Red in 'Dark' and 'Gruesome' Comeback

The cigar-puffing antihero Hellboy is making a comeback in the big screen with a refresh that was recently made official by Mike Mignola, who created the popular titular character.

(Photo: Columbia Pictures)Ron Perlman as Hellboy in the 2004 eponymous film.

Mignola revealed on Facebook that an R-rated reboot is in the works and "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour as the new well-meaning demon.

"Game of Thrones" director Neil Marshall was tapped for the helming duties while Mignola himself handled the writing duties with Christopher Golden and Andrew Cosby, who told Silver Screen Beat that the first version of the script for the "Hellboy" reboot film is complete.

He said that while he cannot talk specifics with regard to the plot, he did tease that the movie will feature "a darker, more gruesome version of Hellboy."

"Neil said from the very beginning that he wanted to walk a razor's edge between horror and comic book movie, which was music to my ears, because that's what I was shooting for in the script, and precisely what Mignola does so well with the comics," he went on to say.

Negotiations between the movie studio Millennium and producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin, who own the rights to the "Hellboy" films, are in progress.

The R-rated reboot film is tentatively titled "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen." While no one from the team would reveal what it is about, the title gives a bit of details away.

Blood Queen is one of the villains Hellboy encounters in the comics. She is a dangerously powerful British witch who wants more power. She will definitely fit a gruesome reboot, especially since she has a habit of tearing out people's hearts literally.

With all these changes, Guillermo del Toro and star Ron Perlman, who directed and starred respectively in the first two "Hellboy" films are not connected to the project.

The two even consoled each other after the news broke out about the reboot. Perlman thanked fans via Twitter for their support in lieu of the announcement. Del Toro replies sharing the same love to the actor.

I LOVE you too Perl- https://t.co/94ljKRb6VI — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 9, 2017