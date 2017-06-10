'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen' News: R-Rated Reboot to Begin Filming This September
"Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen," the R-rated reboot of the comic book character is set to begin filming in three months. David Harbour will be taking on the titular character, replacing Ron Perlman who played the role in the first two films.
Fresh off the shooting of "Stranger Things" season 2, Harbour is now preparing to film the recently announced reboot. According to The Wrap, the actor revealed that they hope to begin production on a much darker film about the comic book character in September.
Harbour posted a photo on Instagram showing him being fitted with the iconic Right Hand of Doom.
However, despite wanting a much grittier "Hellboy" reboot, Harbour also wants "Rise of the Blood Queen" to be a fun film. In his own words, he said, "I want it to be more of a character piece and more about this dude's struggle."
After Harbour's announcement as the new Hellboy, and the subsequent announcement of "Game of Thrones'" Neil Marshall as director, the reboot was met with mixed reactions. Many fans have grown to love the tandem of director Guillermo Del Toro and Perlman in the first two films.
Harbour told Yahoo that he recently brought Patton Oswalt with him to meet with Perlman. According to the actor, Oswalt was there to "broker a peace" between the two actors should they begin to "make out or we started dancing too close or if we started getting in a fistfight."
Oswalt later posted a photo of him, Harbour and Perlman on Twitter, claiming that the meeting was a success. And since there are no hard feelings between the actors, fans might be willing to see this darker version of Hellboy.
The summit dinner was a smashing success. Now, to launch my new pop duo, Hellboyz. @DavidKHarbour @perlmutations pic.twitter.com/nNkCycz2hD— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 6, 2017
With Marshall and Harbour in the team, "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" is shaping up to be a blockbuster. At a time where reboots often crash and burn, the film might just succeed in reimagining the franchise in 2018.