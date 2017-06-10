'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen' News: R-Rated Reboot to Begin Filming This September

"Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen," the R-rated reboot of the comic book character is set to begin filming in three months. David Harbour will be taking on the titular character, replacing Ron Perlman who played the role in the first two films.

Facebook/Hellboy "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" is said to be much darker than previous films

Fresh off the shooting of "Stranger Things" season 2, Harbour is now preparing to film the recently announced reboot. According to The Wrap, the actor revealed that they hope to begin production on a much darker film about the comic book character in September.

Harbour posted a photo on Instagram showing him being fitted with the iconic Right Hand of Doom.