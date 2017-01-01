Hello 2017: Here is How the World Ushered in a New Year

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

New Year celebrations has been kicked off in different parts of the world with fireworks and numerous other activities. It's not all fun and laughter though, as 39 people were killed in Istanbul, Turkey, by a yet to be known gunman who was wearing a Santa costume.

(Photo: Reuters/Osman Orsal)An ambulance arrives near a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017.

Hawaii celebrated New Year a little later than most cities. In contrast, it is already January 2 in Samoa.

Los Angeles

Grand Park was the main venue for the Los Angeles celebrations. Around fifty thousand people participated in the event, which included street dancing. To ensure safety of the party-goers, around 600 police officers were deployed in the scene.

New York

At 0500 UTC, the famous Time Square ball dropped as New York celebrated 2017. According to Pix11, "More than a million people rang in 2017 in Times Square Saturday Night.

As the countdown reached its end, the Auld Lang Sine played in the background, as couples started kissing to celebrate the New Year. To keep the celebration safe and secure, thousands of police officers have been deployed.

In Seattle, the Space Needle was brightened by a magenta color sponsored by T-Mobile. A ten-minute fireworks display also appeared atop the structure, making it the largest in the history of the annual event.

Counter-terrorism units and bomb-sniffing canines were even present in light of the Istanbul incident which happened hours before New York's New Year celebration.

Rio de Janeiro

In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the Copacabana beach was the venue for the New Year celebration, which is highlighted by an amazing fireworks display. One day before this celebration, the local worshippers of Yemanja (the sea goddess and patron saint of the fishermen) offered flowers, mirrors and perfume in boats so that 2017 will be filled with blessings.

London

London celebrated New Year with incredible fireworks as around 1 million people watched from the Thames River banks. Twelve thousand fireworks lit up the London sky.

The countdown included an extra second, which was called the 'leap second,' accounting for the Earth's slower rotation. Sadiq Khan, London's mayor, said he was thinking about the Berlin attack and therefore heightened security, but the event was a peaceful and successful one.

Paris

Thousands of people reveled over the yearly fireworks display at the Champs-Elysees, watching the fireworks above the Arc de Triomphe. To ensure safety, over 96,000 police officers were deployed in the venue.

Moscow

People celebrated New Year's Day in front of the Kremlin in Moscow. Fireworks displays were shown above the Red Square as people took photos. There was also a light tunnel filled with revelers taking pictures, kissing and dancing in celebration.