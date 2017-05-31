'Hello Neighbor' News, Release Date: Game Coming to PC and Xbox One in August

Gamers will get a huge treat from TinyBuild this summer as it releases "Hello Neighbor" to both PC and Xbox One. The game publisher has confirmed that the first-person adventure game is on its way to both versions on Aug. 29 via Steam.

TinyBuild had originally announced that the game was bound for the PC. It was not until recently that the company confirmed that it was also coming to the widely popular Xbox One console.

In "Hello Neighbor," the player puts himself in the shoes of a small house dweller who eventually realizes that his neighbor is up to no good. In order to prove his theory, he decides to peek at all the things happening next door, including the things that his neighbor does. However, the catch is that the neighbor might also be watching the player. If that happens, that means a lot of trouble is on the horizon.

Recently, TinyBuild released a video demonstrating the artificial intelligence aspect of the game. In the said clip, the studio showcased how the Neighbor was able to change modes when they feel threatened to a certain extent. The trailer particularly highlighted the kind of behavior that the Al was able to do, which included its "advanced self-learning."

Because of the "self-learning" that it has, the Neighbor is able to learn the player's moves and devise a way to counter them. For example, if the Neighbor catches the player spying on them, it will go after the player relentlessly.

For the past years, "Hello Neighbor" has been a huge favorite of gamers mainly because of its creepiness. In the game, the neighbor seemed to give off an eerie and sinister feeling whenever he notices the player trying to spy on him.

Gamers have yet to know how much "Hello Neighbor" will cost but it is expected to be priced around $25.